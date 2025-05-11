Civic body in Thane district claims cyber attack on its website

Thane, May 11 (PTI) The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra’s Thane district has complained to the police, claiming that its website came under a cyber attack.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner and Public Relations Officer Ajay Sable said the alleged breach happened at 12.30 pm on Saturday. The attackers uploaded a “suspicious” image on their website, he said.

“We have already secured our systems to prevent further intrusions and preserved all critical evidence, including server logs, screenshots, and other forensic data,” Sable said.

He said the corporation has requested the police investigate the alleged cyber attack. PTI COR NR