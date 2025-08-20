Civic body in Thane district rolls out single-window system for Ganesh mandals to seek permissions

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra’s Thane district will issue all permissions related to Ganeshotsav to ‘mandals’ (organising bodies) through a single-window online system, officials said on Wednesday.

“Ganesh mandals will not need to visit multiple offices this year. Permissions from the civic body, police and electricity distributor MSEDCL will be granted online. A one-window facility has also been created at the ward level for those who face difficulties with the online process,” said KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal.

While Goyal appealed to citizens to use eco-friendly ‘shadu’ clay idols wherever possible and immerse idols below six feet in artificial ponds, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Atul Zende urged mandals to ensure a DJ-free (to reduce noise) Ganeshotsav. PTI COR NR