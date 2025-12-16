Mumbai: More than one crore voters are eligible to cast their votes and decide who will rule the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the next five years, when polls to the country's richest civic body are held next month.

The BMC published the final electoral rolls on its official portal, which shows there are 1,03,44,315 voters across all 227 wards.

High-stakes polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich Mumbai, on January 15 will see the ruling Mahayuti and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) battling it out for electoral supremacy in the state's major urban centres. Votes will be counted on January 16.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) made the announcement on Monday.

In Mumbai, out of the total 1.3 crore voters, 55,16,707 are males and 48,26,509 are females, while 1,077 are registered as "other voters".

As per the civic body's data, there were 91,80,497 voters in Mumbai during 2017 polls. While 50,30,363 were males, 41,49,753 females and 381 were categorised as 'other' voters.

The data shows that polling ward 164, which falls under the civic body's administrative 'L' ward, has the highest number of voters at 62,945, followed by polling ward 66 in 'K-West' ward with 61,799 voters.

Polling ward 142 in 'M-East' ward has the lowest number of voters at 31,575, followed by polling ward 1 in 'R-North' ward with 31,916 voters.

Among the 1,077 other voters, the highest number - 281 - has been recorded in polling ward 34 under 'P-North' ward, followed by 111 in polling ward 124 under 'N' ward.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Monday announced the election programme for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the civic polls are happening almost after nine years as the last elections had taken place in 2017.

The five-year term of the BMC corporators ended on March 7, 2022. Since then, the municipal commissioner of the civic body was looking after the day to day business of the civic body as the state-appointed administrator.