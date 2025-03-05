Civic body rolls back decision on changing dumping ground location in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 5 (PTI) The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has withdrawn its decision to shift the reservation of land for a dumping ground and sewerage treatment plant (STP) from Achole to Gas village in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

It issued a notification to this effect on Monday.

The issue arose after VVMC demolished 41 unauthorised buildings in Achole, saying they were illegally built on land reserved for the dumping ground and STP as per the 2007 Development Plan.

When the VVMC attempted to relocate the dumping ground and STP to Gas village, more than 2,500 objections were raised by people, including local residents, Vasai MLA Sneha Dube-Pandit, and Nallasopara legislator Rajan Naik.

Pandit had raised the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, she thanked the CM for his intervention in the matter. PTI COR GK