Civic body starts razing 41 unauthorised structures in Maharashtra's Nalasopara

Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) A municipal corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday started pulling down 41 unauthorised buildings and other such structures in Nalasopara area as per court orders, an official said.

The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation launched the demolition drive this morning, he said.

There are 41 illegally constructed buildings and other structures in Nalasopara, and the court has ordered the authorities to pull them down. Accordingly, the civic body launched the operation, which will continue for the next few days, the corporation's official said.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers during the drive, he said. PTI COR NP