Civic body's recommendation to book ex-councillor dumped in bin, RTI unearths matter 5 years later

Gurugram, Jan 31 (PTI) In a bizarre incident, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation's recommendation to book a former councillor for alleged illegal construction got dumped in the bin by police. The matter came to light five years later after it was raised through an RTI application. The municipal corporation has now again sent a reminder to the police to register a case against the councillor, an official said.

Hari Om, the junior engineer (encroachment), zone-1, said the issue came to light from an RTI query that the earlier recommendation of the civic body had somehow found its way to the bin and the action was never taken.

As such, a reminder letter has been sent now, the official said.

The reminder sent by the junior engineer to the SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station on January 27 said that on a complaint of encroachment, a show-cause notice was issued to the builder Suresh Dua on 10.12.2019.

"After this, a demolition notice was issued on 18.12.2019 under section 261(1) of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act. A letter was sent to SHO, Shivaji Nagar on 18.01.2020 to register an FIR against the builder Suresh Dua but the FIR was not registered. It is requested again that a copy of FIR should be made available after registering it," the reminder read.

"We are waiting for the copy of the FIR now," Hari Om said.

However, a senior police officer said they have not received any remainder yet, but it will be found out why the case was not registered.

When contacted, former councillor Suresh Dua described the allegations against him as baseless and said that he was ready for an investigation. PTI COR NSD NSD