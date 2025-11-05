Civic chief reviews Pune's sanitation scenario

Pune, Nov 5 (PTI) Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram reviewed the city's sanitation operations under the 'Swachh Pune Pattern' and issued directions to transform the city into the cleanest one in India within a year.

The meeting focused on strengthening solid waste management and overcoming on-ground challenges faced by sanitation staff.

Officials and mukadams briefed the commissioner on several issues hampering day-to-day cleanliness work. These included non-cooperation from some citizens who dump garbage in public spaces or do not hand over waste as per rules, an inadequate number of garbage collection vehicles, delays in the availability of standby vehicles, and a shortage of manpower from the outsourced agency.

Field staff also pointed out difficulties caused by elderly sanitation workers unable to perform sweeping and lifting tasks efficiently, pressure from third parties to avoid punitive action, rising filth due to encroachments and handcart vendors, and challenges in slum areas because of narrow lanes and uneven terrain.

"It is essential that sanitation workers, mukadams, and officers work in a coordinated and planned manner. Without comparing ourselves with other cities, we must ensure that Pune becomes the cleanest city in the country within a year. We will present the 'Swachh Pune Pattern' as a model before the nation," Ram said. PTI SPK NSK