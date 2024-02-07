Civic clerk among 2 held in Thane for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A clerk at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district and a former worker of the civic body have been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for a consultant for property tax assessment, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The consultant had undertaken the task of handling property tax assessments of some flats in housing societies in the KDMC limits.

When he applied for the property tax assessments with the KDMC, the two accused allegedly sought Rs 1,08,000 from him for facilitating the assessment process, Thane ACB inspector Vilas Mate said in a release on Tuesday.

After negotiations, the demand was reduced to Rs 50,000.

The consultant approached the Thane ACB unit and filed a complaint.

The ACB officials laid a trap at the KDMC ward office in Dombivli on Tuesday and caught the two persons while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, the official said.

A case registered against the two accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. PTI COR GK