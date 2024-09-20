Civic clerk held for bribery in Thane district

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) A municipal clerk has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Accused Ajay Gaikwad (42), an employee of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, had demanded Rs 20,000 from a man to facilitate some work concerning property tax, said inspector Santosh Ambike of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane.

The man then approached the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap. Gaikwad was caught red-handed on Thursday as he accepted the first instalment of Rs 10,000, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against Gaikwad under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR