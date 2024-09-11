Civic engineer suspended for taking bribe after video goes viral

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) A junior engineer with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly taking bribe from a man, a video of which surfaced on social media, a civic official said.

The bribe amount and other details were not specified in the suspension order.

In the order issued on Tuesday, KDMC commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said that Sanjay Somwanshi, a lab assistant who was also the officiating junior engineer of the security and quality control section, had taken bribe from a man on September 9 in his cabin at the corporation.

A video of it went viral on social media, the order noted.

The incident has tarnished the KDMC's image and as a disciplinary action, the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, it said. PTI COR GK