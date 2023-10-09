Civic jobs scam: CBI searches home of BJP MLA; residence of many former municipality chairman

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) A day after questioning West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and TMC MLA Madan Mitra following search operations at their respective residences, the CBI on Monday raided the house of a BJP MLA and a few other places in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by civic bodies, an official said.

CBI officers raided the house of BJP MLA from Ranaghat Uttar Paschim in Nadia district Parthasarathi Chatterjee, he said.

Besides, CBI teams were conducting searches at Uluberia Municipality as well as at the residence of its former chairman Arjun Sarkar and places in Diamond Harbour, he said.

"We have evidence regarding the involvement of these people in the irregularities in recruitment of people in the civic bodies in West Bengal. We are searching for related documents and our officers are talking to them," the officer told PTI.

Search operations are on at the Diamond Harbour Municipality and the house of its former chairman Mira Halder.

"Two teams have gone to Diamond Harbour. One team is conducting searches at Halder's residence while the other team is talking to its present chairman Pranab Das and looking for documents. We are also talking to those who were recruited in the last four to five years," he said.

Another CBI team is conducting searches at the Madhyamgram Municipality office and also talking to its chairman.

Teams of central police forces are guarding the places, where searches are on, from outside and nobody was allowed to go in and come out of the buildings, he added.

On Sunday, CBI conducted raids at 12 places in West Bengal including the residence of Urban Development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in connection with the investigation of the same matter. PTI SCH RG