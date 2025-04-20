Civic officer discharged in 2017 graft case over invalid sanction for prosecution

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) A Thane court has discharged an officer of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) from a corruption case lodged in 2017, citing the absence of a valid sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Suryakant S Shinde, in the order on April 4, also said the municipal commissioner cannot dismiss the civic officer who is working on the post equivalent to or higher in rank than the post of assistant commissioner without the corporation's approval.

A copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

As per a complaint lodged by Dr Vishnukant N Sharma, the accused, Dr Prakash Harishchandra Jadhav, had allegedly demanded several liquor bottles for facilitating Sharma's appointment as a medical officer in the civic body.

The 55-year-old accused, then in-charge medical officer (class-1) with the MBMC, faced charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly demanding and accepting liquor bottles as bribe in December 2017.

Defence counsel Sunil Kale contested the charges and punched holes in the prosecution case, for which additional public prosecutor Sanjay More appeared in the court.

A chargesheet was filed in September 2018, but both the prosecution and defence later jointly requested the court to adjudicate on the issue of validity of sanction (for prosecution) before delving into the merits of the case.

The court examined the testimony of prosecution witness, the then civic commissioner, Balaji Namdevrao Khatgaonkar, who had issued the sanction order.

He stated he had reviewed relevant documents, including the FIR, trap panchanamas, and investigation papers before granting sanction under section 59A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

During cross-examination, the civic commissioner admitted that the post held by the accused was equivalent to the rank to an assistant commissioner.

In the present case, it is admitted that at the time of incident, the accused was working on the post of in-charge medical officer (Class-1) in the MBMC, which is equivalent to the rank of additional commissioner, the judge noted.

"In view of provisions of section 56(1)(a) of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, amended in 2011, the commissioner of municipal corporation cannot dismiss the municipal officer who is working on the post equivalent to or higher in rank than the post of assistant commissioner without approval of the corporation," the court said.

"Therefore, the sanction accorded by the commissioner without such approval cannot be treated as a valid sanction in the eyes of law," it said.

The prosecution has "not proved that the sanction accorded for the prosecution of the accused is a valid sanction," the court said, while discharging the accused from all charges. PTI COR GK