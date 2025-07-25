Civic officer, sanitary worker held in Rs 20,000 bribery case in Kalyan

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra ACB has arrested two Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) employees, including a senior officer, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a sanitary worker to facilitate his return to work, an official said on Friday.

The arrests were made during a trap laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, the agency said.

Police Inspector Anupama Khare of ACB, Thane, who is supervising the case, said an FIR was registered with the MFC Police station of Kalyan division on July 24 under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

"The complainant, a sanitary worker at KDMC, had been on medical leave due to ill health. When he approached his department to resume duty, Chief Sanitary Officer Vasant Deglurkar (55) allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to facilitate the process," said Khare.

According to the ACB, the complainant expressed his inability to pay the entire amount in one go. At this point, the second accused, Sudarshan Jadhav (42), also a sanitary worker at KDMC, advised his colleague to pay the bribe in instalments.

The victim approached the ACB and filed a formal complaint. Acting swiftly, an ACB team laid a trap inside KDMC office premises, said Khare.

During the trap operation, the ACB caught Chief Sanitary Officer Vasant Deglurkar while accepting Rs 20,000 in cash, a partial payment of the demanded bribe, said the inspector.

"Shortly after, co-accused Jadhav was also arrested in connection with the case," Khare added.

Both accused were booked under the PCA and further investigation was underway. PTI COR RSY