Civic official arrested for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Thane district

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) An official of a civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to transfer a permit for slaughter and sale of meat, an official said on Saturday.

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught the accused official of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation accepting the bribe amount at the civic body's office on Friday, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, Prakash Kashinath Dhivar, at Kalyan police station, inspector Santosh Ambike said.

He said that Dhivar, a clerk with the markets and permits department, allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh for himself and his superiors for the transfer of a permit to the complainant for slaughter and sale of mutton.

After due negotiations, the accused agreed to accept Rs 1.5 lakh, following which the aggrieved complainant approached the ACB, the official said.