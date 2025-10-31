Civic official assaulted while inspecting road works in Mumbai; case registered

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) An official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was allegedly assaulted by a group of people while he was inspecting road works in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Kalina village in Santacruz East on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Assistant engineer Sachin Bandgar reached the village with his team to inspect the ongoing road construction when a woman running a pre-school in the locality asked them to stop the work, claiming there were some leakage issues on her premises because of it, he said.

She allegedly threatened the civic team and called her husband, who asked them to show the work order. However, despite showing the document, the accused continued to argue.

Following this, four to five unidentified persons arrived at the spot and started assaulting Bandgar and his team, the official said.

One of the accused was detained by the police, but he managed to flee from the police station, he said, adding that a case has been registered under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI ZA ARU