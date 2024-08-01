Civic officials attacked during anti-encroachment drive

Palghar, Aug 1 (PTI) A team of the anti-encroachment department of the Vasai Virar civic body in Maharashtra was allegedly attacked and manhandled by a group of people in Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The team, led by a senior official of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, had gone to the area on Wednesday to take action against encroachments and pull down unauthorised constructions, a civic spokesman told PTI.

Deputy municipal commissioner Ajit Muthe, along with his team, had gone to Sashtikar Pada in Kaman-Koman locality in Vasai on Wednesday afternoon to take action on the encroachments there.

At the spot, there was a heated argument between the civic officials and the occupants, following which the latter thrashed the personnel, he said.

The civic team later approached the Naigaon police station where an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

The injured civic officials were given first aid at a hospital, he added.

A video of the attack went viral on social media after the incident. PTI COR NP