Civic officials attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Bhiwandi

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) A team of civic officials was attacked during an anti-encroachment drive in Bhiwandi city of the district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when unauthorised structures along the stretch between Kamatghar and Tadali were being removed using JCB machines.

Three men, who own shops in the area, allegedly hurled stones and manhandled the officials including assistant municipal commissioner Somnath Soshte, police said.

A First Information Report was registered but no arrest had been made yet, they added. PTI COR KRK