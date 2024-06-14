Civic officials directed to disconnect water, power supply to dangerous buildings in Thane

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) Civic officials in Maharashtra's Thane city have been directed to disconnect water and power supply to residents who have not vacated their homes in buildings declared dangerous ahead of monsoons, an official said on Friday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has asked assistant municipal commissioners to compile a list of C-1 buildings that are unsafe and inhabitable and urge occupants to vacate such structures.

At a meeting held on Friday, attended by suburban engineers, assistant commissioners, and health officers, the civic chief outlined a comprehensive action plan to address challenges posed by the impending monsoon.

Rao directed officials to disconnect water, electricity, and sewage connections to occupied high-risk buildings to prevent potential hazards, the official said.

A total of 96 high-hazard buildings have been identified, with urgent action mandated for 37 currently occupied structures, he said.

Rao has also ordered the removal of hoardings that don't have stability certificates or exceed approved sizes, the official said. PTI COR ARU