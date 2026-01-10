Thane: Construction of over 100 new concrete roads, establishment of a 300-bed civil hospital, measures to mitigate air and noise pollution are some of the key promises that the BJP mentioned in its manifesto for the citizens of Mira Bhayandar in Thane district ahead of the civic polls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Ravindra Chavan and local MLA Narendra Mehta on Friday released the party's manifesto for the January 15 elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) elections during a rally.

The manifesto, titled 'Resolve for the Development of Mira-Bhayandar' outlines a comprehensive roadmap to transform the city into a modern, safe, and environmentally sustainable smart city.

Two Mahayuti allies - BJP and Shiv Sena - are in the race to take control of the civic body.

The manifesto emphasizes a 'triple engine' government, leveraging BJP's rule at the Center and the state to accelerate local developments.

Construction of over 100 new concrete roads to ensure a pothole-free city, addition of new bus services, and a dedicated shared rickshaw system are some of the promises mentioned in the manifesto.

The party also promises to complete the Metro rail project, the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road, and the Jesal Park-Ghodbunder Coastal Road to drastically reduce the travel time to Mumbai.

It said it is committed to achieving 24-hour water supply through the Surya Project and a new 75 MLD water scheme.

The party said if it comes to power in the civic body, it will establish a new 300-bed Civil Hospital, modernise the existing Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital, and open more Ayushman Bharat card centres.

Implementation of a Cluster Development policy modified to local requirements and redevelopment of slums with modern toilets and regular water supply are other promises.

The manifesto says the party will cancel the Penkarpada garbage project, set up a biodiversity park, take air and noise pollution control measures, and install high-tech camera surveillance towers for women and girl child safety.

Elections to the 95-member civic body in Mira Bhayandar will be held on January 15, along with 28 corporations in the state.