Civic polls: 735 candidates to fight for 122 seats in Nashik; 301 in fray in Malegaon

NewsDrum Desk
Nashik, Jan 3 (PTI) A total of 735 candidates are in the fray for the January 15 Nashik Municipal Corporation polls, while the figure is 301 for the Malegaon civic body, an official said on Saturday.

There are 122 seats in 31 wards of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

There are 83 seats in 21 wards of Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Munira Sheikh Fakir Mohammed of Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party has been elected unopposed from ward number 6, the official added. PTI COR BNM