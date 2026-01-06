Civic polls: Accept money from parties, use it to bring toilets, says Owaisi

Latur, Jan 6 (PTI) AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said voters can accept money being distributed by political parties during elections and use it for constructing toilets if they feel it is an unethical practice.

Addressing a rally for the upcoming Latur civic polls, Owaisi attacked the Narendra Modi government over its foreign policy and also criticised the Waqf (amendment) Act.

"Rival political parties started distributing cash among voters only after the AIMIM entered the fray. Had we not fielded candidates, money wouldn't have been distributed....Take money and if you feel it is unethical and 'haram' (illegitimate), use it to build toilets," he said.

Owaisi called upon Muslims to build strong political leadership, ruing that every community has political power except minorities.

Dalits and Muslims form a large section of the poor population, yet development has not reached their areas, he added.

"The BJP speaks of nationalism, but farmers are dying, youths are unemployed, and all they talk about is love jihad," he said.

Owaisi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP remain silent about US President Donald Trump, "who says in an aeroplane that Modi takes decisions to please me.” The AIMIM chief claimed the Maharashtra government's 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme has seen a steady reduction in beneficiaries.

"The government had taken loans worth Rs 9.30 lakh crore. Who would repay the debt?" he asked.

He also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that the person who didn't remain loyal to his uncle and political mentor Sharad Pawar, how could he be loyal to the people. On the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Owaisi alleged that the law is being misused to lock mosques and challenge ownership of centuries-old dargahs.

"Under the amended Act, non-Muslims can become members of Muslim boards, but Muslims cannot be members of Hindu trust boards. What was Ajit Pawar doing when this bill was passed?" he questioned.

The Hyderabad MP questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of one of the convicts of the 2006 Mumbai train bombings in jail.

"185 people lost their lives in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, leading to the arrest of 11 Muslims. They spent 19 years in jail (before acquitted by the court). One of them died, but no one is ready to tell how," he alleged.

Targeting the Congress, Owaisi said the party ruled Maharashtra and Latur city for several years, yet failed to provide basic amenities.

"Even today, minorities' localities face waterlogging during the monsoon and drinking water scarcity. This reflects deep-rooted neglect and hatred. Despite Vilasrao Deshmukh serving two terms as chief minister, Latur witnessed no substantial development," he alleged. PTI COR NSK