Mumbai: Amid widespread discontent across parties over candidate selection for the January 15 civic polls, a former corporator has accused ex-chief minister and BJP leader Ashok Chavan of giving tickets for money, a charge he has rejected.

In Nanded city in the Marathwada region, Bhanusing Rawat, considered a long-time associate of Chavan, alleged that the ex-CM had accepted Rs 50 lakh to grant tickets to moneyed candidates.

“By giving tickets in exchange for money, the party has sacrificed its loyal workers,” Rawat alleged, claiming that faithful BJP workers were sidelined despite years of service.

Rejecting the charge, Chavan told reporters on Thursday, “I have not asked for money from anyone. I have a long-standing career of 50 years in social life. I have never done anything like this.”

Rawat, who has been politically active alongside Chavan since 1980 and is known as his staunch supporter, said he had sought a BJP ticket for his son from ward number 16, but the party denied the nomination at the last moment.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Nanded civic body, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.