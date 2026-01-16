Civic polls: BJP leads on 84 seats in Nagpur, Congress 41, and AIMIM 4

Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) The BJP was leading on 84 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 41 in polls to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) where counting is underway since Friday morning, officials said.

Polling for the 151-member civic body was held on Thursday along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

Four candidates of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also leading in Nagpur, where a four-member panel system is in place. Under the system, each panel consisted of four wards.

The AIMIM candidates who are leading are Alisha Khan, Reshma Nandgawli, Sofia Sheikh and Pawan Koye. They are ahead of their rivals in Ward No. 3 in Asinagar zone, which has a significant Muslim population.

The AIMIM contested on 6 seats in Nagpur, where party chief and Lok Sabha MP Assuddin Owaisi addressed a rally during campaigning.

The BJP contested on 143 seats and it's ally Shiv Sena on eight. The Congress fielded candidates on all 151 seats.

In the last NMC elections, the BJP won 108 seats followed by the Congress (28), BSP (10), undivided Shiv Sena (2) and united NCP (1). PTI CLS RSY