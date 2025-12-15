Civic polls: BJP-Sena tie-up in most cities, friendly contests with NCP, says Fadnavis

Pune, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP and Shiv Sena will contest the upcoming civic polls together in most places and efforts are underway to seal seat-sharing arrangements among Mahayuti allies, including NCP, in the maximum number of corporations.

He said there will be friendly contests between the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

After the State Election Commission announced the schedule for the much-awaited elections to 29 civic bodies, Fadnavis said the prolonged rule by administrators was against democratic principles Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including cash-rich Mumbai, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16.

Fadnavis said there will be an alliance among the Mahauti partners, but in most cities, the tie-up will be between the BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde.

In Pune, where the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are big parties, an alliance is unlikely, he said.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party.

"We welcome this announcement (by the SEC). It was not prudent that civic bodies were run by administrators. The urban bodies were without local representatives for a long time because of the court's order. Now that polls will be held, we are confident that the people will give us the opportunity for the development of cities," Fadnavis told reporters.

He said Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad will witness a friendly contest between the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Speaking to the reporters after inaugurating the development projects valued at Rs 3,000 crore, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure a majority across municipal bodies in the state.

He said the prolonged rule by administrators was against democratic principles.

"Now that elections are being held, we are confident the Mahayuti will get a majority, considering the work done by our government. People will give us one more opportunity to work towards the development of cities," he said.

Fadnavis said efforts were underway to finalise Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangements in as many civic bodies as possible.

"There will be a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in most places. In some areas, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will contest together, while in a few others, BJP and NCP may also form an alliance," he said.

The Shiv Sena would remain part of the Mahayuti alliance almost everywhere, Fadnavis added.

"As far as Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP and NCP are likely to contest against each other. "As discussed between Ajit Pawar and me, both are big parties in Pune and PCMC. BJP has carried out significant development in Pune over the last five years. Hence, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP and NCP may contest separately. It will be a friendly contest, without any bitterness," Fadnavis said.

Referring to Nagpur and Chandrapur, Fadnavis said the reservation has breached the 50 per cent ceiling.

"The (supreme) court has allowed elections to be conducted, but the results will be subject to the final court decision," he added.

On concerns raised by the Opposition over electoral rolls, Fadnavis said these could not be grounds for postponing elections.

On concerns raised by the Opposition over electoral rolls, Fadnavis said these could not be grounds for postponing elections.

"With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process having begun, discrepancies in the rolls will be reduced. In the future, electoral rolls should be placed on blockchain to eliminate such issues," he said, while rejecting the Opposition's demand to defer polls, citing pending court cases.