Civic polls: BJP, Shiv Sena alliance cracks in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will go solo in the January 15 polls to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune municipal corporations, as seat-sharing talks between the two parties have fallen through.

Leaders from both parties, who are allies in the ruling Mahayuti, are now indulging in a blame game over the breakup.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shiv Sena MLA and cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed that the BJP snapped the tie-up because of "arrogance" stemming from its growing strength in the region.

Shirsat said his party had consistently insisted on an alliance with the BJP for the civic polls, and voters in the region also shared the sentiment.

"However, some local BJP leaders deliberately broke the alliance. We feel bad that the tie-up has ended," the Sena minister told reporters.

He further alleged that despite talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resolving the deadlock over contentious seats, the issue was deliberately revived.

The BJP continued seat-sharing discussions while simultaneously preparing its own candidates, keeping the Shiv Sena "in the dark" to gain an advantage, he claimed.

Shirsat said the Shiv Sena has now asked all its candidates to file nomination forms and expressed apprehension about obstacles.

He further warned against mud-slinging, saying the Shiv Sena would respond in the same manner if attacked.

Rejecting Shirsat's allegations, BJP Minister Atul Save accused Shiv Sena leaders of repeatedly changing their stand on seat-sharing.

"Sena leaders sought seats from where BJP corporators have been winning consecutively. It was their arrogance that led to the break-up," Save said, adding that the BJP was still keen on an alliance, but the Shiv Sena would have to come forward, as only a few hours remained for filing nominations.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad echoed similar views, saying the BJP had been "gracious enough" to offer more seats to the Shiv Sena, but its demands increased.

"We could not proceed with an alliance over such unrealistic demands," he said.

In Pune too, the BJP and Shiv Sena have decided to go it alone after seat-sharing talks fell through.

While hectic parleys were held over the past few days, the talks reportedly collapsed after the Sena failed to get the expected number of seats.

Shiv Sena leader Nana Bhangire said the party decided to contest independently after the BJP offered only 16 seats.

He said the party would contest 165 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections and all candidates would be given 'AB' forms.

"The sentiments of party workers have been respected, and the Sena will fight on its own strength in Pune," Bhangire said.

He said that the party had initially demanded at least 25 seats and made it clear that an alliance would not be possible unless seats were allotted "with dignity".

Local Sena leaders and workers had also expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the BJP was offering seats that were difficult for either party to win.

The BJP and Shiv Sena on Monday reached a seat-sharing agreement to contest 137 and 90 seats, respectively, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune, will be held on January 15, and the votes will be counted the next day. The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, while January 2 is the last date for withdrawal, and the final list of candidates will be published on January 3. PTI ND ARU