Civic polls: BJP suspends 18 Latur unit members over indiscipline

Latur, Jan 11 (PTI) Eighteen members of the BJP's Latur unit have been suspended for six years for allegedly violating party discipline and disrupting organisational functioning, a local leader said on Sunday.

The majority of them are contesting the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation elections independently.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Latur, are scheduled on January 15.

The conduct of certain members of the local BJP unit was found to be detrimental to party discipline, its city district president Ajit Patil Kavekar said in a statement.

The issue was discussed in a meeting of the party's core committee, following which a decision was taken to cancel the primary membership of the 18 members and suspend them for six years, he said. PTI COR GK