Civic polls: BJP workers clash in Palghar accusing local leader of seeking money from aspirant

Palghar, Nov 30 (PTI) Two groups of BJP workers clashed in Palghar allegedly over a functionary being asked to pay Rs 10 lakh for candidacy in the upcoming local body polls.

Police officials, quoting details of the non-cognisable complaint (NC) submitted by one of the sides, said former BJP city president Ashok Ambure had allegedly sought Rs 10 lakh from party worker Vaishali Chavan, who was keen to contest the polls.

In their complaint, this group backing Chavan also accused Ambure and his associates of molestation and assault with sticks during the clash that took place on Saturday in Lokmanya Nagar here.

Despite attempts by local Member of Parliament Hemant Savra and Palghar district president Bharat Rajput to mediate, both sides approached police levelling serious allegations against each other.

Incidentally, Ambure's wife is contesting from Ward Number 14.

"NCs have been registered on the basis of the cross complaints from the two sides. Further probe into the incident is underway," a police official said. PTI COR BNM