Civic polls: Congress single largest party in Chandrapur civic body

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) In a setback for the BJP, the Congress on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation after winning 28 of the 66 seats in the civic elections, even as counting of votes is ongoing.

The Congress and its allies have won 28 seats, the BJP 26, Shiv Sena (UBT) 6, and Independents 2. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, AIMIM, and BSP bagged one seat each.

Notably, in the 2017 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party by winning 36 of the 66 seats.

Addressing reporters in Chandrapur, senior party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the Congress would come to power in the civic body and install its mayor with the support of more than 40 corporators.

Citing the poll outcome, he said that apart from Congress's 28 corporators, three corporators from Janvikas Sena have extended support to the party. Two independent corporators, who had contested after being denied tickets, are also supporting Congress, Wadettiwar added.

He alleged that voters had rejected the "corrupt and anti-people" functioning of the BJP-led civic administration.

"Because of corruption, false promises and arrogance of power, the people have voted against the BJP," Wadettiwar said.

He said issues such as price rise, unemployment, water scarcity, poor garbage management, bogus land allotments, and multi-crore scams had created strong public resentment against the BJP, which was reflected in the election outcome.

Congress workers burst firecrackers and danced to the beats of drums outside the party office. PTI MR COR NSK