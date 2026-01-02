Civic polls: Denied ticket, Shiv Sena leader stages protest march in Thane

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Former Thane deputy mayor and Shiv Sena leader Rajendra Sapte staged a protest march after failing to secure a ticket for the January 15 civic polls in the city.

Sapte, who was keen on contesting from ward number 25 (Kalwa), lost the chance after it went to the BJP as part of a seat-sharing deal.

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has struck an alliance with the BJP for the January 15 Thane civic polls.

A staunch loyalist of late Anand Dighe, who was Shinde’s mentor and an immensely popular leader in the undivided Shiv Sena, Sapte led a protest march from Kalwa to Dighe’s memorial on Thursday.

He accused the BJP of taking Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde by surprise and using “blackmail” tactics to secure the Kalwa seat at the eleventh hour. Sapte was earlier elected from Kalwa for four consecutive terms.

The nomination process for the elections began on December 23 and ended on December 30. While January 2 (Friday) is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, the final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Thane civic body, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR NR