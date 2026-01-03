Civic polls: Drugs, liquor worth Rs 2.75 crore seized in Thane

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) Enforcement agencies have seized illegal liquor, narcotics, weapons, and cash worth more than Rs 2.75 crore in Maharashtra's Thane city since the model code of conduct came into force for the civic polls, an official said on Saturday.

Teams comprising personnel from the police, state excise department and civic body made the seizures between December 15, 2025 and January 1, the official said.

"To ensure the election process remains fair, fearless, and transparent, immediate and strict action is being taken against any violation of the code of conduct. Extensive inspections are being conducted daily at key checkpoints, including Mumbra, Shil Road, and Modella Check Naka," said Bhalchandra Behere, nodal officer of the code of conduct implementation cell.

A total seizure of more than Rs 2.75 crore, including unaccounted cash worth Rs 9.54 lakh, has been recorded so far, he said.

The narcotics wing reported a massive haul of 57,937 kg of drugs worth 2.28 crore, while security forces seized 59 illegal weapons and initiated 619 preventive actions to maintain law and order, a release stated.

The state excise department seized liquor worth Rs 26.8 lakh and arrested 53 people in related cases during the 17 days.

Elections to the Thane Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, and the votes will be counted the next day. PTI COR ARU