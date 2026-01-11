Civic polls: Eknath Shinde leads roadshow on Thane home turf, calls for huge majority for Mahayuti

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday appealed to voters to ensure a huge majority for Mahayuti candidates to ensure an uninterrupted pace of development.

Shinde, who participated in the rally on a bike, was joined by a large group of women supporters also riding motorcycles.

"Shiv Sena is committed to the all-round development of Thane," Shinde said, highlighting progress in infrastructure, water supply, health, and education.

Urging citizens to stand united behind Shiv Sena, he claimed the party is the only viable option for the city's security and governance. PTI COR NSK