Civic polls: Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar spar over 'friendly fights', poll manifesto, and 'dadagiri'

Pune, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, traded barbs on the last day of campaigning for the January 15 civic polls over "friendly fights" between the two ruling allies in Pune district.

Pawar ruled out "friendly fights" with the BJP in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad after Fadnavis expressed his displeasure over the NCP chief criticising the BJP during electioneering despite an understanding between the two Mahayuti allies.

Despite being a member of the ruling BJP-led dispensation, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has allied with the NCP (SP), headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, for the January 15 elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies, rattling the BJP. Addressing a poll rally in Pune earlier in the day, Fadnavis said he had consciously refrained from criticising the NCP during canvassing, and questioned why Ajit Pawar had not shown similar restraint.

"How can it be a friendly fight if I am contesting against them (BJP)?" Ajit Pawar questioned while addressing reporters.

He made a distinction when it comes to criticising the BJP leadership, emphasising that he had always praised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

"However, if there are shortcomings in the functioning of civic bodies and I do not highlight them merely to maintain a friendly fight, people would mock us," Pawar said.

The NCP leader reiterated his allegation of corruption in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations by the previous governing party (read BJP), while responding to Fadnavis's criticism of the NCP's poll manifesto.

The chief minister has mocked the NCP's poll promise of providing free Metro and PMPML rides in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, saying some people project themselves as affluent despite having empty pockets.

Reacting to the remark, Pawar said it was good that Fadnavis had made such a statement.

"For the last nine years, those who were in charge of the municipal bodies in Pune and PCMC have emptied the coffers. He (Fadnavis) has acknowledged that the coffers are empty. His question is valid- when the treasury is empty, how will free Metro and PMPML rides be provided?" Pawar said.

He added that if the NCP comes to power, it would replenish the civic coffers and fulfil its assurances.

In a thinly-veiled jibe at NCP and Ajit Pawar, popularly known as dada, Fadnavis had appealed to voters to "turn off the alarm of dadagiri" and vote for the BJP on January 15.

He said voters should wake up, turn off the alarm, keep the clock at home, go to the polling booth and press the 'lotus' symbol.

Notably, the clock is the poll symbol of the NCP.

The NCP, while releasing its manifesto, had launched the 'alarm' campaign highlighting five key civic issues: water supply, traffic, pollution, waste management and related concerns.

Responding to Fadnavis's appeal, Pawar said the chief minister was right.

"Voters should wake up, turn off the alarm and keep the clock at home, as one cannot take a party symbol into the polling booth. If they see symbols other than the clock, the alarm related to civic issues should ring in their minds," he said, appealing to voters to support the NCP to silence those alarms.

Pawar also expressed confidence that the NCP would secure a majority in both civic bodies and would not require support from any other party after January 16, when the results of all the 29 municipal corporations will be out.