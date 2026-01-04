Civic polls: Fadnavis promises IT investment, modernisation for Amravati

Amravati, Jan 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said his government is committed to developing Amravati into a modern hub by bringing in investment for the information technology sector.

Fadnavis, accompanied by BJP leader Navneet Rana, took out a roadshow in the city to campaign for party candidates for the January 15 municipal corporation election.

Addressing a rally, the chief minister said that his government has worked to upgrade Amravati into a modern city and is committed to its development.

"We will work to bring investment in the IT sector here. The textile park has given employment opportunities, and we have taken efforts to develop water supply and roads in the city," he said, while urging people to vote his party to power in the civic body. PTI MR ARU