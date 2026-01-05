Civic Polls: Fadnavis takes 'look into mirror' jibe at Ajit Pawar over Pune's development

Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) In a veiled dig at NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said those questioning the BJP's contribution to Pune's infrastructural development should first look at themselves in the "mirror." Fadnavis was apparently responding to Pawar's claim that despite receiving massive financial assistance from the Centre and the state, local leadership in Pune failed to translate it into meaningful development.

This "failure" underscores the need for a change in the city’s leadership, Pawar said on Sunday while campaigning for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Notably, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti, has allied with opposition NCP (SP) headed by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for the civic polls to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

Addressing a rally, Fadnavis said the BJP has prepared a concrete development plan and is determined to give a facelift to Pune.

"In the coming days, Pune will become one of the key cities in the country. We were given just five years, and I have shown you the work done during that period. Just a few days ago, I inaugurated development projects with a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

"At present, projects worth Rs 9,000 crore are underway in the city. Yet, if someone asks what we have done for Pune, I would request them to first look at themselves in the mirror," he said.

Without naming the BJP, Ajit Pawar has stepped up his attack on the ruling ally, alleging corruption and debt in the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, which was ruled by the BJP from 2017 to 2022.

Fadnavis said the BJP came to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation in 2017 and initiated several key projects, including metro, equitable water supply schemes, rejuvenation of the Mula and Mutha rivers, the riverfront project, traffic de-congestion measures, and took steps to improve overall mobility.

He added that infrastructure projects costing Rs 44,000 crore are planned in the coming days.

"To decongest traffic and improve mobility, we are going to create a 'patal lok' (underground tunnel road network) spanning 54 km across Pune. An amount of Rs 32,000 crore will be allocated for this project," said Fadnavis.

In a swipe at the Opposition, Fadnavis said, "We are decent people and do not pick fights, but when the time comes, everyone knows that we are not afraid of anyone.

While addressing the gathering, Fadnavis halted to sip water and quipped he would ensure defeat of opponents in elections.