Civic polls: Haryana needs 'triple engine government' for rapid development, says CM Saini

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) With municipal polls in Haryana slated next month, the BJP on Monday released its manifesto promising 25 per cent rebate in the house tax on properties owned by women, pink toilets in markets and model parks to woo voters.

Releasing the manifesto in Rohtak, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Haryana needs a "triple engine government" for rapid development as he referred to BJP governments at the Centre, in Haryana and the party eyeing majority in the upcoming civic polls.

Elections for four municipal councils, 21 municipal committees and seven municipal corporations -- Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Yamunanagar -- will be held on March 2.

Polling for the Panipat Municipal Corporation will take place on March 9.

According to the BJP manifesto, the houses whose ownership is in the name of women will be given 25 per cent rebate in house tax.

All local bodies will construct at least one pink toilet equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines and creche in markets falling under their areas. Also, families with income up to Rs 1 lakh will be given solar panels for free, the party said.

If the BJP is voted to run the municipal bodies, the charges of sewerage and water connections will be waived, according to the manifesto.

The party also promised to provide ownership rights of land and houses to the families occupying the same for more than 20 years in rural and urban areas. The party also promised due registration process for the same.

The house tax in the villages which have been included in a municipal corporation will be simplified.

Smart streets will be constructed in all local bodies, and street vendors and hawkers will be provided financial assistance to set up businesses, the party promised.

Aa per the manifesto, all local bodies will construct sewage treatment plants in their respective areas and also set up modern libraries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The local bodies will make arrangement for additional sanitation staff in cities.

Model parks with special facilities for the physically challenged will be made, the BJP promised, adding special places will be earmarked for yoga in parks.

Open gyms will be made, and machines will be installed in all parks for disposal of green waste, it said.

The number of street lights will be doubled in every municipal ward and these will be upgraded to energy-efficient LEDs and new solar-powered street lights will be installed, the party said.

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Saini said the BJP government in the state is undertaking development at a fast pace.

Saini said that Haryana needs a "triple engine government" for rapid development, as he was referring to BJP governments at the Centre, in Haryana and party eyeing majority in the upcoming civic polls.

"When these three engines work together, the development of Haryana will move forward faster than ever before, which will benefit every section," he said.

Saini said when his government completed 100 days in office recently, a leader from opposition Congress, "who has little knowledge about what is happening on the ground, keeps taking to X to target the government." "He immediately tweets (posts on X), but does not see what is happening on ground and has no knowledge," said Saini without taking name of the opposition leader.

He then added, "Congress party is reduced to party of tweets, it has no base left on ground now." Saini also referred to some leaders and workers from the Congress leaving the party to join the BJP ahead of the municipal polls.

"The Congress' roots have shaken. There is nothing left on the ground. If workers who have been with the Congress for 40 years are joining the BJP, then it shows the state of affairs in that party," Saini quipped.

According to the BJP's manifesto for civic polls, with the help of the state government, electric buses will be upgraded under the public-private partnership model.

Multi-level parking spaces will be constructed in all local bodies, the party said, adding new plants for disposal of wet and dry waste will be set up.

Urban local bodies can determine various fees and taxes such as property tax, development tax and fees, garbage fee, advertisement fee, water and sewerage charges, etc between the minimum and maximum rates determined by the government.

State BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, BJP national secretary O P Dhankar, state minister Arvind Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra were among those present at the event in Rohtak. PTI SUN KVK KVK