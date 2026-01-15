Civic polls in Maharashtra: Ink applied to fingers can be removed easily, claims minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Ink applied to fingers with marker pens after casting vote in the ongoing municipal corporation elections can be removed easily and it can lead to bogus voting, Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed here on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena leader was speaking to reporters after he exercised his franchise along with family members.

"It is true that the ink of marker pen is getting removed easily. There is a possibility of bogus voting at some places due to this. Polling agents and officials should pay strict attention to this," he said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are being held on Thursday.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said earlier in the day that videos showing people removing indeliable ink from their fingers after casting vote are under investigation.

Social media was flooded with videos purportedly showing voters removing the indelible ink using acetone, widely used nail polish removers and paint thinners.

Marker ink from the Kores company has been in use in elections since 2011, Waghmare said.