Civic polls in Nashik: Disgruntled BJP loyalists protest against BJP for fielding 'outsiders'

Nashik, Jan 1 (PTI) Angry over the denial of civic poll tickets to them and candidature to those who joined the party just recently, BJP loyalists in Nashik continued their protest on Thursday.

They held demonstrations and shouted slogans against MLA Rahul Dhikle outside the party office at Nashik Road.

When the party's city president Sunil Kedar tried to pacify these activists, they gheraoed him and sought an explanation why they were not given the candidature for elections to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

They sought to know on what basis others were given the poll tickets.

The protesters also gave carrots to Kedar, saying the party gave them false assurances about candidature.

Later, activists of Union minister Ramdas Athawale's RPI (A) also reached the BJP office and shouted slogans against the ruling Mahayuti alliance for not taking the party into consideration during seat-sharing.

The BJP office was later locked and Kedar stepped out of the party office amid police security.

In view of these incidents, security at the BJP office in the city has been stepped up and the situation is under control now.

On Wednesday, Balasaheb Ghuge, another party loyalist, had shouted slogans against MLA Seema Hiray and slapped himself to register his protest against the party for not getting the ticket from Ward 29.

On December 30 also, the last day to file nominations, angry party workers had chased Kedar's vehicle while he was taking the AB forms for distribution.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,079 poll nominations are valid for 122 seats from 31 wards in the Nashik civic body after their scrutiny that ended late Wednesday night.

Of the total 2,356 nominations received, 277 were invalid due to various reasons, officials said.

The last date to withdraw the nominations is January 2 and the final list of candidates will be released the next day.

In the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC), a total of 808 nominations were received for 84 seats from 21 wards. Of them, 94 were judged as invalid due to various reasons and 714 nominations are in the fray after the scrutiny. PTI COR NP