Civic polls: Kerala CEO rejects false WhatsApp campaign on voters' list

Thiruvananthapuram, December 3 (PTI) Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, Rathan U Kelkar on Wednesday dismissed as "completely baseless" a WhatsApp campaign alleging that the Election Commission and certain Booth Level Officers are attempting to remove specific religious or community groups from the voters’ list ahead of the local body polls.

Reiterating the Commission’s earlier clarification, CEO Kelkar said all those who have duly filled out and signed the enumeration form will be included in the draft electoral roll without exception.

A misleading voice message targeting the BLO of Vellangallur Panchayat in Thrissur and the Kodungallur Tahsildar has been handed over to the Cyber Cell for action, the official said in a statement.

Kelkar warned that strong action will be taken against those spreading such false information.

Urging the public not to fall prey to misinformation, Kelkar also appealed to citizens to reject and counter such malicious propaganda.

The two-phased local body polls in Kerala will be held on December 9 and 11 and the results will be announced on December 13. PTI LGK ROH