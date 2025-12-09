Civic polls: Kerala Minister accuses former DGP of 'violation' of election code

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday accused former DGP and BJP candidate in the civic polls R Sreelekha of violating the election code by sharing a survey result favouring the NDA on her social media handle.

He alleged that it was a grave violation of the election code of conduct.

It was also "an insult to democracy" for someone who once held a top law-enforcement position to openly challenge the rule of law, he alleged.

In a statement, the senior CPI(M) leader said Sreelekha, the former DGP who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Shasthamangalam ward, had shared on her Facebook a survey result favouring the NDA ahead of the local body poll.

Sivankutty described the action as a blatant breach of election guidelines.

"It is astonishing that a person who spent an entire career enforcing the law would stoop to such conduct for political gain," he said.

The minister further said the attempt to circulate unauthorised surveys was aimed at misleading and influencing voters, reflecting a fear of electoral defeat.

According to the minister, those worried about the continuation of development initiatives in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are resorting to "fake figures and illegal surveys." He urged the public to recognise attempts by individuals--who should protect democratic values--to undermine them instead.

Sivankutty also wanted the State Election Commission to take immediate and stringent action against those violating the model code of conduct.

The voting in the first phase of the local body polls are progressing in seven southern districts of Kerala on Tuesday. PTI LGK KH