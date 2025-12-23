Civic polls: Kerala minister slams members for taking oath deviating from prescribed oath

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday criticised the incident of some newly elected members of the local self-government institutions in the state who took their oath of office deviating from the format prescribed by law.

Speaking to reporters here, he said it was a matter of grave concern and such practices amounted to a violation of constitutional procedures and statutory rules.

"It cannot be accepted under any circumstance," Sivankutty said.

Under the panchayat and municipal laws, elected members are required to take the oath either in the name of God or as a solemn affirmation, he said.

However, reports have emerged from some areas that certain members have taken oath in their respective civics bodies under various names altering the prescribed format, the minister pointed out.

Sivankutty said that Supreme Court judgments have clearly held that oaths taken in any form other than the prescribed format, or with additions or modifications, have no legal validity.

Members who have taken such oaths violating prescribed format cannot legally assume office, he said.

Until a valid oath is taken, such members will have no right to attend council meetings, participate in discussions or cast votes, the minister said, adding that any such participation would be deemed illegal and unauthorised.

Emphasising the need to protect the dignity of constitutional institutions and uphold the rule of law, the minister also called upon the concerned officials to take strict action.

He urged elected representatives to retake the oath strictly in accordance with the legal provisions, warning that failure to do so would result in their posts being treated as vacant.

Sivankutty also cautioned against turning democratic processes into platforms for political exploitation, stating that such tendencies undermine the sanctity of democracy.

The minister did not specify any particular incident in this regard. His office later said the reaction came in the wake of reports that some newly elected members of local bodies, including those in Corporations had taken oath violating the prescribed format. PTI LGK KH