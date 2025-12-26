Civic polls: Maharashtra SEC extends deadline to publish voters' list by Jan 3

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday directed all municipal commissioners to publish the polling station-wise voters' list, including the names of duplicate voters, on January 3, extending the deadline once again.

The poll body announced the date for updating the voters' list as December 27.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including in Mumbai, will be held on January 15 and counting of votes will be taken up the next day.

Earlier, the deadline to publish the voters' list was December 22, which was extended till December 27. PTI MR NP