Civic polls: Mumbai BJP to hold 'citizen meet' in 36 assembly seats, starts with Aaditya's Worli

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) The Mumbai BJP on Sunday started its 'citizen meet' initiative, under which 36 assembly seats of the metropolis will be covered ahead of civic polls, with the party's city unit chief Ameet Satam addressing the first gathering in Worli, which is Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's constituency.

For these meets, professionals, including doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, resident associations, citizen groups, ALMs, office-bearers of housing societies and SRA societies, chawl committee leaders, representatives from market, trade, and merchant associations, and other eminent citizens, are being invited, the party said.

"Each citizen meet will feature a documentary showcasing the various developmental works undertaken in Mumbai over the last 11 years. A senior BJP leader from the city will attend every meet as a speaker," Satam in a statement.

"We are highlighting the remarkable development work carried out in Mumbai over the last 11 years, and the need to provide corruption-free governance in the BMC. Emphasis is also being placed on the importance of maintaining the city's safety amidst ongoing development," Satam added.

While the programme started in Worli, over the next 15 days, similar events will be held in the remaining constituencies, the BJP said. PTI MR BNM