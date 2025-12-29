Civic polls: Mumbai cops warn of action against social media influencers for rumours, misinformation

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Ahead of the January 15 civic polls, Mumbai police on Monday said action will be taken against YouTubers and social media influencers for spreading rumours, giving misleading information, or making any attempt to target specific groups.

"Police is fully geared up to maintain law and order with regards to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. We are keeping strict vigil on social media activities. A special officer has been deputed for monitoring activities of social media influencers on platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube," an official said.

"If any YouTuber or social media influencer is found spreading false information, rumours, engaging in blackmailing or targeting specific groups, strict action will be taken against them," he said.

He said besides local police, additional personnel will be deployed across the city during the elections, with increased patrolling in sensitive and tight security at polling and counting centres.

Instructions have been given to adopt a zero tolerance policy against anyone violating the model code of conduct in place for the civic polls, the official added. PTI DC BNM