Civic polls: Nashik sees 36.64 pc voting till 3:30 pm; 46.18 pc in Malegaon

Nashik, Jan 15 (PTI) A voter turnout of 39.64 per cent was registered in Nashik Municipal Corporation polls till 3:30pm on Thursday, officials said.

Nashik is among the 29 civic bodies where polls are being held. Votes will be counted on Friday.

The voter turnout till 3:30pm was 46.18 per cent in Malegaon Municipal Corporation in the district, officials added.

A man was nabbed for allegedly distributing money, police said. While Shiv Sena supporters said he was indulging in the irregularity for the BJP, police said the issue is being probed. PTI COR BNM