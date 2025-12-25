Civic polls: Rapid urban growth, strained services key voter issues in Mumbai region

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) Nine of the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra going to polls on January 15 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where urban challenges, centred on pollution, housing, water, sanitation and public transport, are expected to influence voter behaviour.

Amid identity politics over caste, language, religion and the ‘Marathi Manoos’ narrative, candidates and political parties are recalibrating their platforms to address core civic issues.

In the recent session of the state legislature, the state government announced an amnesty scheme to regularise over 20,000 buildings in MMR that lack occupancy certificates. A new regulatory framework has been announced to redevelop Mumbai’s ‘pagdi’ buildings (tenancy rental model where the tenant is a part-owner of a house).

In the nine civic corporations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan‑Dombivli, Vasai‑Virar, Bhiwandi, Mira‑Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar and Panvel, local socio‑economic and infrastructure issues are taking centre stage in election discourse.

Slum cluster redevelopment has been planned on plots larger than 50 acres in Mumbai. While the government is claiming credit for the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, the pace of work on several Metro corridors, including the opening of the underground Metro 3 network, the Opposition has been critical of what it calls the “deterioration” of public transport.

Air pollution and respiratory health have emerged as a major electoral issue, particularly in fast-industrialising suburbs where residential and commercial zones are located side by side.

In Navi Mumbai, youth activists have flagged worsening air quality, citing construction dust, emissions from ageing vehicles and shrinking green cover as key contributors. Demonstrators recently formed a silent human chain to press candidates for clean air commitments.

Across the MMR, demands for better public services, including water supply, sanitation and traffic management, have intensified amid growing populations and expanding urban footprints.

While Mumbai, with a budget of about Rs 75,000 crore for 2025-26, continues to grapple with severe congestion and pressure on civic amenities, cities such as Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi have recorded sharp demographic expansion without commensurate infrastructure upgrades, resulting in rising living costs and strain on basic services.

Rapid urbanisation has pushed up property prices and rents higher across the MMR. As Mumbai remains one of India’s most expensive housing markets, its suburbs are also feeling the impact as residents seek affordable living options within city limits. Discussions around affordable housing, rezoning and slum rehabilitation have become central to local campaigning.

Daily commuter flows remain one of the region’s biggest grievances. Overcrowded local trains, long travel hours, inadequate last-mile connectivity, pothole-ridden roads, particularly during rains, continue to influence ward-level voter sentiment in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and areas linking to Panvel.

While Metro and suburban rail expansions have been planned, short‑term improvements in connectivity and service reliability are key voter expectations that remain unmet in many parts of the region.

Beyond physical infrastructure, youth and working‑age residents are focusing on employment opportunities, skill development and economic inclusion. Though the MMR remains an economic powerhouse, disparities in job access and quality of local employment opportunities remain part of voter concerns.

Time and again, residents have reported inconsistent waste management, choked drainage, frequent flooding, pothole-ridden roads and delays in achieving full waste segregation. Dump yards in several municipal limits have reached capacity, posing health risks to those living in the vicinity.

Many low-lying pockets face chronic water cuts or low pressure due to outdated pipelines and insufficient storage systems, despite the region’s high rainfall.

Public health and education have also become talking points. Residents expect upgraded municipal schools and dispensaries.

The region’s electoral mood reflects a core theme -- rapid urban growth has outpaced civic capacity, and voters are demanding immediate, measurable improvements in infrastructure, health and public services.

Elections to 29 civic corporations, including the civic bodies in MMR, will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI MR NR