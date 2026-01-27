Civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Feb 23, counting on Feb 27: SEC

Ranchi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced that civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in the state, including Ranchi, will be held on February 23.

The counting of votes will take place on February 27.

"The voting for the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in the state will be held in a single phase on February 23," State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari said while issuing a notification in this regard.

ULB polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.

The Jharkhand High Court had earlier slammed the state government over the delay in conducting the local body polls.

The civic polls in Jharkhand have been pending for the last three years.

All civic bodies are currently under the administrative control of government officials.

The commission, in November 2025, outlined before the high court a timeline of eight weeks for completing the formalities and issuing the notification for the election. PTI SAN NAM ACD