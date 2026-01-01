Civic polls: Uddhav meets Raj to discuss manifesto, campaign details

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday to discuss the manifesto and campaign details for the January 15 civic polls.

Uddhav met Raj at the latter's residence 'Shivtirth'. Two days ago, the MNS chief had visited Matoshri, the residence of Uddhav.

The two leaders are understood to have also discussed the strategy to counter rebellion by workers from both parties as there were multiple aspirants for every municipal ward who have revolted against the official candidate.

The chiefs of the two parties will address joint rallies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray, sons of Uddhav and Raj, respectively, are giving final touches to the election manifesto.

Raut said both leaders will address joint rallies --- three in Mumbai, two in Kalyan-Dombivli and on each in Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Nashik.

Election to 29 civic body polls, including Mumbai, will be held on January 15. Votes will be counted a day later. PTI PR BNM