Civic polls: Union minister Piyush Goyal, ex-UP governor Ram Naik cast vote in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal and former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik cast their votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday.

After exercising his franchise in Borivali, Goyal said development and prosperity reflected the aspirations of the country's 140 crore people and expressed confidence that the momentum for growth would begin from the nation's financial capital.

The BJP Lok Sabha member from Mumbai North said he believed every Mumbaikar would realise their responsibility in the civic polls.

Former Union minister and ex-UP governor Ram Naik also exercised his franchise in suburban Goregaon.

The civic elections were being held after a long interval, allowing people to elect representatives for their own city following the completion of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the 92-year-old BJP leader noted.

Maharashtra assembly speaker and BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar also cast his vote. Two women members of the Narwekar family, along with his brother, are contesting the BMC polls from the Colaba area in south Mumbai.

"I have cast my vote today and appeal to people to come out in large numbers and vote," Narwekar told reporters.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya also cast his vote along with family members, including his son Neil, who is contesting the city civic polls. PTI ND GK