Kerala Civic polls: LDF leads in grama panchayats, UDF ahead in municipalities, corporations

Thiruvananthapuram: After the first hour of counting of votes, which began at 8 am, for the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala, SEC data indicated that the LDF was leading in more grama and block panchayats than the UDF, but the opposition was ahead in municipalities and corporations.

Initial trends shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) showed the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF leading in 261 and 228 grama panchayats, respectively, at 9.25 am.

However, the UDF was ahead in 43 municipalities, 7 district panchayats and 4 corporations, while the LDF was leading in 26 municipalities, 6 district panchayats and one corporation.

The BJP-led NDA was ahead in 15 grama panchayats, 3 municipalities and one corporation.

The trends for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation showed the NDA leading with the LDF close behind.

The Thiruvananthapuram corporation was held by the LDF for the last 45 years.

Counting is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

There were some issues at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over giving entry to booth agents and candidates.

The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am.

Oath taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.