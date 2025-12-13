Civic polls vote counting: UDF ahead in more municipalities, corporations, panchayats than LDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (PTI) After three hours of counting of votes, which began at 8 am, for the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala, SEC data indicated that the UDF was leading in more grama and block panchayats, municipalities and corporations than the LDF.

The trends shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) showed the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF leading in 371 and 389 grama panchayats, respectively, at 11.05 am.

The UDF was also ahead in 55 municipalities, 8 district panchayats, 76 block panchayats and 4 corporations, while the LDF was leading in 29 municipalities, 6 district panchayats, 64 block panchayats and one corporation.

The BJP-led NDA was ahead in 28 grama panchayats, one block panchayat and one corporation.

However, the NDA was much ahead of the LDF and UDF in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which was held by the Left front for the last 45 years.

LDF appeared to be poised for a setback in Kollam, Kochi, and Thrissur corporations which it had won last time.

The Kollam corporation was held by the LDF since 2000 and the Thrissur corporation since 2015.

The Kochi corporation was won from the UDF by the LDF in 2020 and now the Congress-led front appears set for a comeback there.

The UDF looks to retain the Kannur corporation and the Kozhikode corporation will likely remain with the LDF, according to the trends till 11.05 am.

The UDF is also leading in the BJP-held Palakkad municipality.

Counting is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

There were some issues at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over giving entry to booth agents and candidates.

The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am.

Oath taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am. PTI HMP KH